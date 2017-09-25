Erie 9-year-old Asks for Hurricane Relief Items Instead of Birthday Gifts

The events of Hurricane Irma captivated many across the nation and world, including a nine-year-old in Erie. So much so, that for her birthday party this summer, she told her friends, forget about the presents, please donate items for hurricane, relief, instead.

Monday, that nine-year old, Kennedy Hildebrand, teamed up with tops market to get those donated items to those in need. She and her mom brought 10 cases of water, and more than 20 boxes filled with cleaning and hygiene supplies, along with food, to the tops location on West 38th Street, in Erie.

But, this isn't the first time Kennedy and her family have reached out to help others.

Kennedy Hildebrand says, "Every year for my birthday, I like to help people who don't have as much as i do, and this year I have learned all about the hurricanes."

Her Mom Kelley Hildebrand, says, "She's been doing this for her birthday party since she was three for for the past six years . normally we donate to the second harvest food bank but she was so overcome with what happened in Texas that she really felt compelled to do this."

Kennedy was presented with a gift card and bouquet of flowers from Tops, for her generosity in donating to the hurricane victims.