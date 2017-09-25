Scholars Discuss Recent Concerns Surrounding Confederate Monuments

It was a packed house for those ready to discuss, "What to do with a Man on Horseback."

That was the title of Monday's discussion panel at Edinboro University.

The panel discussed issues surrounding concern for Confederate monuments.

This comes in response to the incidents that happened at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

In the discussion, four professors of the university served as panelists. Their wide range of expertise allowed them to present information on the historic, cultural, artistic, and museum issues surrounding the Confederate monuments.

Following each panelist's presentation, the floor was open for discussion.

The university's goal was to "educate and provide information about these monuments with underlying issues of acceptance, diversity, and inclusiveness."