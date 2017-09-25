Perry Hi-Way Hose Company Invites Interested People to Suit Up and Try Volunteering

You've probably seen the commercials, as Perry Hi-Way Hose Company tries to attract more volunteer firefighters, but now they're going to give you a chance to suit up and try out volunteering.

This coming Saturday, they're having a mock training event and open house, to show the public what volunteer firefighters can experience on a normal basis. Monday night, they gave Erie News Now a glimpse of what people can expect.

"For about the past 30 years, people have been declining to join the local fire departments because training requirements have increased," explained Lieutenant Josh Sadowy of the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company.

Currently, Perry Hi-Way has about 15 volunteers, that does not include their paid EMT-firefighters. They do however, have a variety of incentives to get people to join. They are hoping people will come learn about them, and participate in some of the activities, at the event.

"We've been pushing through state grants and federal grants for advertising, scholarship funding, things like that to really try and gain more members," said Sadowy.

One of the experiences people can try out is using a Hurst tool. The department wants people to experience firsthand what volunteers go through.

"Sometimes people become entrapped inside their vehicles, so we have to cut the vehicle away from the patient to extract them."

So far, they have not seen much of an impact from the 'Answer Your Calling' campaign, but they are hopeful this event will attract people interested in volunteering.

"We really want to show the community what we do, and really try to gain some volunteers out of it," said Sadowy.

The open house and training event will be held this Saturday from noon until four at the Robison Road fire station.

http://answeryourcalling.org/