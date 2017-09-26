GE Transportation, Union Fail to Reach Agreement During Decision Bargaining to Save Jobs in Erie

GE Transportation and UE representatives have failed to reach an agreement during decision bargaining talks in an attempt to save jobs at the Lawrence Park plant, UE Local 506 said in a statement immediately after the midnight deadline Monday.

The union also said it will keep fighting and pursue other means in an effort to keep locomotive production work in Erie.

GE Transportation announced July 27 it would cut 572 union jobs and end locomotive production at its Lawrence Park plant.

The company and union met for 21 bargaining sessions, including over the weekend leading up to Monday's deadline, during the 60-day window for decision bargaining, according to UE Local 506.

The union said it offered millions of dollars in progressive wage reductions for newly hired workers and a modified wage progression for recalled employees who have been laid off, but it said GE rejected the proposal.

“We tried everything we could to get a long-term work commitment from GE but they refused to provide anything longer than 18 months,” said UE Local 506 President Scott Slawson.

GE Transportation representatives told Erie News Now just after the deadline that the company would respond to outcome of the decision bargaining talks Tuesday morning.

The union has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board, which claim GE violated the law when it issued the transfer notice and negotiated in bad faith the during the entire decision bargaining process, according to the statement released after the deadline.

UE 506 also said it is preparing to exercise its rights under the contract to strike over one of its grievances, according to a Facebook post Monday.

Hundreds of union members delivered notice of that intent to the company during a mass march Friday, the post said.

All locomotive production work is expected to move to Forth Worth, Texas by the end of 2018, the company first told Erie News Now in July. Lawrence Park workers would provide design, engineering and development services to make prototypes and component products.

A total of 2,000 workers, including approximately 900 union and 1,100 salary, are expected to be left once the cuts are made, according to the company.

The cuts are being made because locomotive production is down significantly, and the mining industry is soft as well, GE said.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.