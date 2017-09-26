PennDOT Gives Update on East 38th Project

When driving along East 38th street, the construction is apparent. However, there’s new painted bike lane sharing symbols, which doesn’t mean it’s a bike lane.

Even though it has been painted in an area with a sign that says “high crash area,” bikers are allowed in the right lane of East 38th. In fact, bikers are allowed on just about any road in Pennsylvania, except freeways and highways.

PA laws state they can ride on the shoulder of a single lane road, or on the right side of a multi-lane street. Drivers must give bikers 4 feet of distance when passing a bicycle, even if that means safely passing over two solid lines.

PennDOT says it’s a way to give drivers a heads up.

"It's not a bike lane, you can't, you still can drive in the travel lane, you just got to be aware if you see someone on a bicycle to give them room, and pull over. I think all and all we have 36 of them, and they're going to be spaced out,” says John Murcavage, PennDOT Project Manager for the East 38th project.

If you’re wondering when the construction will wrap up, PennDOT is hoping soon.

However, the project has seen some setbacks. When crew milled the old surface, it was in worse shape than originally thought. That made for some rough spots on the busy road, especially near the manhole covers.

PennDOT says the road was past their typical cycle of 5 to 10 years to repave the road. So far, they’ve finished paving sections in between Old French and Pine Avenue, with the addition of the new lines, including the lane sharing symbols.

PennDOT still has a few more places to pave, but there’s good news for drivers in the near future.

“A lot of the signals and that are older and of course updating the ADA curb ramps to be compliant, with the Americans with Disabilities Act, so that's why all this work is being done...we're hoping to have all the asphalt down so you can drive on the road by the 15th of October,” John says.

He also tells Erie News Now there are delays with putting the new traffic lights up, but that shouldn’t affect your commute when they’re being installed.

If you’d like to learn more about PA’s bike laws, click here.