Employers, Job Seekers Pack Bayfront Convention Center for Career Fair

Dozens of employers set up at the Bayfront Convention Center Monday to look for qualified workers, but this year there may be more jobs available than candidates.

The 2017 Career Fair is sponsored by Career Concepts and the Erie Times-News.

Employees offered jobs in careers such as health care, manufacturing, hospitality, law enforcement and retail.

A spokesperson for Career Concepts said most qualified people in this area are already employed.

She said many people attending the job fair already are working but looking for a better position.

One job seeker said he is impressed with the number of openings.

"I don't live specifically in Erie; I live in Meadville, but I feel Erie does have a lot of opportunities," said Wyatt Doubet, who is looking for a job. "There's opportunities everywhere. I think it's lazy on some people's part to say there isn't."

Admission to the job fair was free.

