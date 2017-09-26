Millcreek Township Launches Online Survey for Comprehensive Plan

Millcreek Township is rolling out the next phase in the creation of its comprehensive plan Embrace Millcreek.

It made a public survey available online Monday. You can access it here.

Supervisor John Morgan spent the same day working to get the word out with the senior group at Asbury United Methodist Church.

The group invited the supervisor to fill them in on the progress of the plan.

Millcreek hosted four public meetings over the summer to gather feedback.

Consultants are still gathering information to build the township's blueprint for the future base on what residents want.

"Community groups have been very active in reaching out to us to get more information," said Morgan. It's important because ultimately this plan - It's not the supervisor's plan, it's not the consultant's plan, it's the community's plan. We want to make sure the community owns it."

Supervisors are also meeting with the rotary Tuesday.

