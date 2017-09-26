Millcreek Township Launches Online Survey for Comprehensive Plan - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Township Launches Online Survey for Comprehensive Plan

Posted: Updated:

Millcreek Township is rolling out the next phase in the creation of its comprehensive plan Embrace Millcreek.

It made a public survey available online Monday. You can access it here.

Supervisor John Morgan spent the same day working to get the word out with the senior group at Asbury United Methodist Church.

The group invited the supervisor to fill them in on the progress of the plan.

Millcreek hosted four public meetings over the summer to gather feedback.

Consultants are still gathering information to build the township's blueprint for the future base on what residents want.

"Community groups have been very active in reaching out to us to get more information," said Morgan. It's important because ultimately this plan - It's not the supervisor's plan, it's not the consultant's plan, it's the community's plan. We want to make sure the community owns it."

Supervisors are also meeting with the rotary Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com