Juvenile Charged in Park Bathroom Arson

A 15 year old faces charges for intentionally setting fire to a garbage can in a park bathroom, police said Tuesday.

The arson was reported around 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Allen Park in Jamestown, New York.

A person in the area noticed smoke coming from the bathroom, called 911 and helped investigators identify the 15 year old, according to police.

The suspect has been petitioned to appear in family court, police said.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.