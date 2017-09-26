Stolen Motor Home Recovered

Erie Police have located a motor home that was reported stolen over the weekend.

Investigators said they are processing it for fingerprints after it was found abandoned in the parking lot of the former Emergycare near 16th and Sassafras in Erie Tuesday afternoon.

It was stolen from Presque Isle Auto Body between Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, according to investigators.

Police put out a description of the motor home Tuesday on Facebook in an effort to locate it.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.