Union President, GE Vice President Share Views on Failed Decision Bargaining

UE 506 President Scott Slawson told Erie News Now that union leadership will keep fighting "until the end" to save 570 locomotive production jobs at the Erie GE Transportation plant. Under its contract, the union engaged in 60 days of bargaining to try an persuade the company to reconsider plans to transfer all international locomotive production work out of Erie, to Fort Worth, Texas and elsewhere. The talks failed to produce an agreement.

Vice President for GE Global Supply Chain Richard Simpson told us the union made significant progress in some cost saving ideas they've never suggested before, but said, "the financial gap between the two sides was too broad to overcome." Slawson said he believed the union went farther than ever before to reach a compromise with the company, offering progressive wage reductions for newly hired workers and a modified wage scale progression for recalling any of the 1,200 union members on layoff status.

In the end the company rejected the union proposals, leaving the workers disappointed and angry. "The people that still remain in the plant, the members they're angry," Slawson said. "They're mad that they just can't come to work and not have to worry about whether they'll have a job tomorrow or not. They're tired of being abused. I mean, our proposal put in front of the company, our final proposal would have put tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars of long term savings in front of the company and they refused it because they don't want to make a long term commitment to Erie,"he added."

On the other side of the talks, Richard Simpson said the company offered to keep 35% of the international locomotive and locomotive kit production work here until June of 2019, when the UE 506 contract expires. That would have saved 200 of the 570 jobs slated to go, GE also offered enhanced retirement packages for 200 more workers, and proposed to in-source new warehousing work, and other transportation jobs. Simpson is disappointed too. "Despite the fact that I thought the union made significant progress in some ideas that I think they could not have suggested before, and I thought the company made significant inroads in preserving work and saving jobs, the financial gap was just too broad," Simpson said. He also said the real challenge for GE is not talking with the union to save work, but getting new orders. "We compete against the Chinese, as well as Caterpillar and there's no shortage of competition in the very few tenders that are out there."

GE officials expect the transfer of locomotive production work to Texas to begin in the second or third quarter of 2018. Even with the transfer of work, company officials say they will maintain a big presence here with work that includes propulsion, drill, mining and off-highway vehicles, plus research, development and testing on locomotives. "There will still be more than 1,000 employees here producing product, we'll still have 2,000 GE Transportation employees here on site and it'll remain our largest single site," said Richard Simpson.

One union worker walking out of the plant at noon time said, "It's over, the company doesn't want to negotiate with us." He went on to say, "...they want tier, they want concessions, they want too much and they were going to give no guarantees in return that they'll keep the work here."

Slawson said each time the two sides seemed close together over 21 bargaining sessions, "the goal post got moved." He added, "In the end, it felt like we were chasing a ghost."

The union has served GE a "docket" notice about a grievance and filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board claiming that GE violated the law when it issued the transfer notice, and claiming that GE acted in bad faith throughout the just completed decision bargaining process.