Cochranton Man Among Nine Charged in Ohio Prostitution Sting

A Cochranton man was among nine charged as part of a prostitution sting in the Youngstown, Ohio area, the Ohio Attorney General's office told WFMJ Monday.

Charles Hart, 63, of Cochranton, is charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

Hart and seven others were arrested in Beaver Township, Ohio last week for exchanging messages with an undercover officer to arrange for a sexual encounter for-hire with a woman, according to WFMJ.

The suspects answered online ads, which were posted by an undercover officer, the Ohio Attorney General's office told WFMJ.

A ninth suspect was arrested when he showed up for a meeting in Beaver Township after arranging a sexual encounter with an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, WFMJ reported.

Authorities told WFMJ they plan more operations similar to this undercover human sex trafficking sting.

