Estimated 14 Percent of Pennsylvanians Suffer from Seasonal Form of Depression

For some, fall brings seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

Some residents gathered to learn about the seasonal form of depression Monday at LECOM's Lifeworks Erie.

Despite the timing, the cold fall and winter weather is not necessarily to blame.

"It's more triggered by the amount of light we see across a day," said Dr. Susan Evans, of LECOM Health.

This change in light disrupts your circadian rhythm, or your brain's clock.

After the fall equinox Sept. 22, hours of daylight gradually start to become shorter, especially in higher latitudes.

That's why an estimated 14 percent of Pennsylvania's population suffers from this disorder compared to the mere two percent in Florida.

How do you know if it's just a bad day, or something to be concerned about?

"I think that when mood interferes with your everyday life, it's time to talk to someone about it," said Dr. Evans. "It's a biological illness, and they should not be ashamed."

Some attendees at the information session said identifying and facing depression can be the hardest step towards treatment.

They said it takes a lot of courage to get past feeling ashamed or the feeling that mental health is taboo.

One Erie area resident who suffers from this seasonal depression has some advice for you.

"Don't just stay at home and suffer," said Barb Guelcher, who attended the session. "If you would come to a class like this, you could understand things a little bit better, or if you're just not feeling right, speak with your doctor about your symptoms."

