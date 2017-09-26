Estimated 14 Percent of Pennsylvanians Suffer from Seasonal Form - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Estimated 14 Percent of Pennsylvanians Suffer from Seasonal Form of Depression

Posted: Updated:

For some, fall brings seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

Some residents gathered to learn about the seasonal form of depression Monday at LECOM's Lifeworks Erie.

Despite the timing, the cold fall and winter weather is not necessarily to blame.

"It's more triggered by the amount of light we see across a day," said Dr. Susan Evans, of LECOM Health.

This change in light disrupts your circadian rhythm, or your brain's clock.

After the fall equinox Sept. 22, hours of daylight gradually start to become shorter, especially in higher latitudes.

That's why an estimated 14 percent of Pennsylvania's population suffers from this disorder compared to the mere two percent in Florida.

How do you know if it's just a bad day, or something to be concerned about?

"I think that when mood interferes with your everyday life, it's time to talk to someone about it," said Dr. Evans. "It's a biological illness, and they should not be ashamed." 

Some attendees at the information session said identifying and facing depression can be the hardest step towards treatment.

They said it takes a lot of courage to get past feeling ashamed or the feeling that mental health is taboo.

One Erie area resident who suffers from this seasonal depression has some advice for you.

"Don't just stay at home and suffer," said Barb Guelcher, who attended the session. "If you would come to a class like this, you could understand things a little bit better, or if you're just not feeling right, speak with your doctor about your symptoms."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com