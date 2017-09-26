Major Improvement Project at Chapman State Park

A $10 million improvement project is now underway at Chapman State Park is Warren County.

The 68 acre lake has been drawn down, leaving only mud flats with the West Branch of Tionesta Creek.

The project involves removing sediment to improve boating, and upgrading fish habitat structures.

But the key goal is safety, with improvements to the iconic spillway, control tower and earthen dam.

The dam will be reinforced in the event of a major flood.

Park Manager Tyson Martin said, "They are going to add roller compacted concrete, a firm substance onto the downstream side of the dam. So if there were to be a 500 year flood, it would not wash the dam away."

Areas in the construction zone are now closed.

But the park remains open for hunting, hiking and picnics away from the lake and am.

The work is expected to wrap up in December 2018.