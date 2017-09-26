Did Facebook Ads Contribute to Divisiveness in America?

Log on to your social media accounts, and you will likely scroll down to see racial and political issues, dividing your friends.

Now, there is a national conversation on whether it was all intentional.

Facebook has handed over at least 3,000 ads to the federal government to investigate, which they say were tied to fake accounts out of Russia.

Those ads were reportedly designed to exploit tensions of race and religion in America, "Russian operatives, it seems, have found a gateway into the American consciousness through the use of fake news," said Dr. Jim Wertz, Associate Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences at Edinboro University.

Dr. Wertz has done extensive research on "fake news," and its influence on our society, "When people are on social media, they're looking for things that reinforce the opinions that they already hold, and so when they see a story that does that, whether it's real news or fake news they want to promote that idea," said Dr. Wertz.

Dr. Wertz says it's up to Facebook users to not buy into Fake news and divisiveness.

He suggests to read beyond the headlines, check the dates of publications you come across before you share them, and check your biases and your sources, "The general public needs to become a bit more critical of their sources, and a bit more critical of what they're seeing and sharing on social media in particular, but in media outlets generally," said Dr. Wertz.

There are several fact-checking websites you can refer to, to do some research on a topic you may come across on social media;

factcheck.org

politifact.com

snopes.com