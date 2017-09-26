Instacart to Launch Grocery Delivery Service Wednesday

You will not need to leave your home in order to go grocery shopping starting Wednesday.

Wegmans stores have partnered with Instacart, a nationwide retail shopping service that does the shopping for you and then delivers your order to you.

You can place your order online at Instacart.com up to seven days prior to delivery.

A network of personal shoppers will then pick out the items and bring them to your home within an hour.

Frozen items, produce, meat, seafood and prepared foods are among the products you can purchase through the service.

For orders more than $35, the delivery fee is $5.99.

You can try out and learn more about the service here.

