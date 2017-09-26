Instacart to Launch Grocery Delivery Service Wednesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Instacart to Launch Grocery Delivery Service Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

You will not need to leave your home in order to go grocery shopping starting Wednesday.

Wegmans stores have partnered with Instacart, a nationwide retail shopping service that does the shopping for you and then delivers your order to you.

You can place your order online at Instacart.com up to seven days prior to delivery.

A network of personal shoppers will then pick out the items and bring them to your home within an hour.

Frozen items, produce, meat, seafood and prepared foods are among the products you can purchase through the service.

For orders more than $35, the delivery fee is $5.99.

You can try out and learn more about the service here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com