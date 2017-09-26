Penn State Behrend Kicks Off 28th Season of Music at Noon Logan Series

A hot afternoon in the forecast, ushered in a hot band to Erie County, and they traveled all the way from San Francisco to share their musical talents on the campus of Penn State Behrend.

The "Hot Club of San Francisco" jazz group helped kick off the 28th Season of the Music at Noon Logan Series at Behrend. This is a series where the campus community is treated to world class performers during the lunch hour. Funding for the Logan Series comes from Mrs. Kay Logan, a Penn State Behrend supporter of the arts. The Hot Club of San Francisco brought its jazzy tunes to campus, playing both classic tunes and original compositions.