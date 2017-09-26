League of Women Voters Help People Register to Vote - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

League of Women Voters Help People Register to Vote

The League of Women Voters of Erie set up in front of the Blasco Memorial Library Tuesday to help register voters in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

They assisted people who wanted to register to vote or those who wished to update their registrations. 

Members said it is important to make sure you are registered, so you can make your voice heard on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10. You can find Erie County voter registration resources here.

The Municipal General Election is Nov. 7.

