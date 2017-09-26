Fire Crews Made Quick Work of Fire at Apartment Building on Mill - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Crews Made Quick Work of Fire at Apartment Building on Millfair Road



A fire broke out Tuesday evening at an apartment building on Millfair Road in Fairview.

The calls came in shortly after 6:30 p.m., for a fire that began in a bush on the outside of the home. 

By the time emergency crews responded, the outside fire had been extinguished by residents inside at the time, but it had spread to the inside of the attic of the two-unit building. 

Luckily, the residents all made it out safely, and there were no injuries.     

One firefighter however, was examined by paramedics for heat exhaustion.

Crews were working into the night to extinguish any hot spots in the building and determined the cause of the fire.

"Preliminary indications were that one of the occupants of the apartments were trying to burn some spiders out of the large Arborvitae tree," said Jim Rosenbaum, Deputy Chief of the West Ridge Fire Department. The cause is still under investigation.

West Ridge Fire Department, Lake Shore Fire Department, West Lake Fire Department, Fairview Fire Department, and Kearsarge Fire Department responded to the call. 
 

