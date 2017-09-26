The Value of Erie Immigration - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Value of Erie Immigration

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Where would Erie be without immigrants? Some feel the answer is, there would be no city of Erie.

It was the topic of conversation Tuesday at the Jefferson Educational Society.
The lecture invited people of all ages and back rounds to explore and discuss the influence of major and minor immigration to Erie.
Also discussed was the recent challenges and opportunities for newcomers, including education and employment.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
