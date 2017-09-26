As opioid crisis grows in rural areas, Crawford County leaders debate solutions

Crawford County President Judge Anthony Vardaro has been on the bench for 26 years. He estimates between 85-90 percent of the people in his courtroom charged with drug crimes were addicted.

"Normally, it was alcohol, marijuana sometimes. We went through some meth," he said.

But in recent years, that has changed.

"Now, that 85-90 percent of people are addicted to some sort of opiate," Vardaro said.

Vardaro, among the panel of medical and legal experts, weighing in on Pennsylvania's opiate crisis Tuesday night in Saegertown. There were 32 drug-related overdose deaths in Crawford County in 2016, according to a July 2017 report from the University of Pittsburgh and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville say they have responded to 40 overdose calls already this year, including 8 deaths.

"I do see this growing down the road, and I have seen this grow in the last couple of years as well," said Cpl. Joseph Lobdell.

First responders say Narcan has been a critical tool in savings lives. But they're using it more often, and it's not always solving the problem.

"We have a lot of repeat customers, which is sad," said Eric Henry, owner of Meadville Ambulance. "We fix them and a couple of weeks later we see them again, somewhere there's a missing link that we're not working with."

The drug problem is becoming increasingly worse in Pennsylvania's rural counties. According to the joint study between the University of Pittsburgh and the DEA, there were more than 900 overdose deaths related to fentanyl and heroin, and 1,074 among all drugs in 2016.

And with nearly every 4-out-of-5 addicts getting hooked on prescription drugs, Henry wants remind everyone that this crisis doesn't discriminate.

"People think it only happens to other people and not people like them," he said. "That's the easiest way to put it."

He also stressed the importance of ending the stigma surrounding opioid addicts. Doing so, Henry said, will allow users to come forward and ultimately receive the help they need.