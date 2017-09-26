Family and Community Members Remember Karen Leclair - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Family and Community Members Remember Karen Leclair

Posted: Updated:

People gathered on the fishing pier outside of the boat, the Doris M, where 51-year-old Karen Leclair was allegedly murdered at the hands of her husband, Christopher Leclair in early June out on Lake Erie.

Surveillance footage, testimony, and items on his boat are some of the evidence that led to the arrest of the 48-year-old.

Christopher's father, Ernest Leclair, was also charged in the investigation. 

Earlier this month, he pleaded not guilty in his preliminary hearing to tampering with evidence. Ernest is accused of moving the handgun allegedly used to shoot Karen.

As of now, Christopher Leclair is waiting to head back to court for his formal arraignment near the end of October. 

At the end of August, all of his charges were bound over for trial.

He's facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, among other charges.

"When anything happens on our lake, it feels like it happened to each one of us, and I remember the day I heard that she was lost, thought one more body is lost to us. I've heard so many people say we can't continue to lose bodies in our city, especially on our wonderful, beautiful lake," said Sister Mary Fromknecht of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Last week the family was able to finally bury Karen's body. 

While her family did not want to go on camera, they did say she is thought about and missed everyday.

