87 Workers at Chautauqua County Manufacturer to Lose Jobs

87 workers at MD Electronics in Jamestown, New York are losing their jobs because the jobs are being moved out of the country, according to a statement from U.S. Rep. Tom Reed Tuesday.

The company, which has headquarters in Germany, manufacturers automotive cables for data transmission for NAFTA customers.

The Jamestown location at 33 Precision Way became the company's first production site in the USA in 2009.

In 2016, MD Electronics opened a manufacturing site in León, Mexico. The $20 million investment was expected to create 400 jobs there, according to international business magazine Mexico Now. The plant has the capacity to produce 10 million pieces per year.

Here is the full statement from Rep. Reed:

"The trend of moving good paying jobs out of the country needs to end. This move is not fair to the 87 hardworking employees of MD Electronics, who will soon be out of a paycheck due to no fault of their own. We must work together to find a way to reform our broken tax, trade and regulatory codes that incentivize companies to uproot and move operations out of the US. This is also a direct result of the unfavorable business climate in New York State. Having seen firsthand the work ethic of these employees, I will make sure MD Electronics does not leave their workers in a lurch and that the company upholds their prior commitments to each and every employee."

