Former Worker for Neighborhood Preservation Company Charged for - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Worker for Neighborhood Preservation Company Charged for Misusing Credit Card, Drug Possession

A former maintenance worker for a neighborhood preservation company in Jamestown, New York has been arrested for unauthorized use of a credit card and drug possession.

Joey A. Weise, 37, used a credit card belonging to his employer, CODE, to make $504.67 worth of personal purchases in May 2017, according to investigators.

Police also found Weise in possession of a small amount of crystal meth when they arrested him around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Weise faces charges for official misconduct and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

