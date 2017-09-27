Grocery Delivery Service Launches in Erie

Starting today, you can go grocery shopping right from the comfort of your home.

It's all thanks to a new app, called Instacart. The app allows customers to order groceries online and have them delivered right to their front door.

Wegmans, CVS and Petco are all using this delivery service.

All you really need to use the app is either a smart phone, tablet or computer.

To use it you first sign up for the app, then you pick out your groceries, choose your delivery day and time and then check it out.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is just $5.99. You can sign up for a membership to help cut costs. This includes the Instacart Express membership, which enables unlimited, free one-hour delivery. Instacart Express membership is $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

Operations manager George Shotz said this service provides a convenient shopping experience for customers.

"You know everyone's busy and where do you want to spend your time," Shotz said. "Your time has value to it and so I really see the benefit for busy professionals that maybe want to spend more time at work but also more time at home."

Customers can expect items to be a little more expensive when bought through Instacart. Typically you could pay between 20 to 40 cents more per item.

First time users can also enter the code HELLOERIE (11/28 expiration) at checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free time delivery.