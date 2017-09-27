Teacher Hit by Vehicle While Crossing North East Parking Lot - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Teacher Hit by Vehicle While Crossing North East Parking Lot

A teacher was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in North East Borough.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Davis Elementary Center.

A teacher was hit by a 2006 Kia Sportage SUV driven by a 48-year-old woman while crossing the school's parking lot, according to police.

Police said sun blindness may have been a contributing factor.

The teacher was transported to UPMC Hamot with minor injuries.

Her identity has not been released.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.

