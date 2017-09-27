Students Suffering in Hot Classrooms During Unseasonable Weather

Many have been surprised by the unseasonably hot weather Erie has been having, but this long stretch has really started taking a toll on students inside the classroom.

Erie News Now stopped by Chestnut Hill Elementary yesterday, which is just one of the buildings in the Millcreek School District that does not have air conditioning. When we arrived in the late morning, the school was already warm.

Due to the age of many school buildings, air conditioning is just not an option.

Erie News Now has received various reports of hot classrooms including one at Erie High School, reaching 93 degrees.

We wanted to know what the schools are doing to help keep the kids cool during the hot days.

Chestnut Hill Principal, Dr.James Smith tells us that students are encouraged to wear summer clothing and make sure they have plenty of water. Dr. Smith says, they allow water bottles year round, but have strongly encouraged kids to have one during this unusually long stretch.

The rooms there also have ceiling fans which help get some airflow into the classrooms, but sometimes, it's still not enough.

The principal says he's ready for this weather to be over.