Students Suffering in Hot Classrooms During Unseasonable Weather - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Students Suffering in Hot Classrooms During Unseasonable Weather

Posted: Updated:

Many have been surprised by the unseasonably hot weather Erie has been having, but this long stretch has really started taking a toll on students inside the classroom.

Erie News Now stopped by Chestnut Hill Elementary yesterday, which is just one of the buildings in the Millcreek School District that does not have air conditioning. When we arrived in the late morning, the school was already warm.

Due to the age of many school buildings, air conditioning is just not an option.

Erie News Now has received various reports of hot classrooms including one at Erie High School, reaching 93 degrees.

We wanted to know what the schools are doing to help keep the kids cool during the hot days.

Chestnut Hill Principal, Dr.James Smith tells us that students are encouraged to wear summer clothing and make sure they have plenty of water. Dr. Smith says, they allow water bottles year round, but have strongly encouraged kids to have one during this unusually long stretch.

The rooms there also have ceiling fans which help get some airflow into the classrooms, but sometimes, it's still not enough.

The principal says he's ready for this weather to be over.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com