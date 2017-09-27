Texas Roadhouse to Donate All Profits Wednesday for Hurricane Re - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Texas Roadhouse to Donate All Profits Wednesday for Hurricane Relief

More than 500 Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the nation, including the location in Erie, will donate 100 percent of its profits Wednesday to hurricane relief.

The money raised from 4 until 10 p.m. will go to the American Red Cross and other local organizations to help communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Texas Roadhouse in Erie is located at 7475 Peach Street.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants across Texas and Florida have provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders after the hurricanes, according to the company.

