Fairview Man Heading to Trial on Fewer Charges in Gun Incident

A Fairview man is heading to trial on fewer charges for an incident involving a gun at a barbecue.

James Pitt, 33, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on a count of firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and a count of criminal mischief.

Several charges were withdrawn, including possession of an instrument of crime, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of firearm prohibited, simple assault and disorderly conduct for a physical offense.

It happened around 1 a.m. Aug. 6 on Lucas Drive.

Pitt is accused of firing the gun into the air during an argument and then trying to fire it again when it jammed.

Others involved in the argument grabbed the gun, and Pitt left the scene, according to State Police.

No one was injured.

Pitt was arrested at his home without incident.

He remains in the Erie County Prison on $10,000 bond.

