Erie Insurance's New Office Building Coming Along

Erie Insurance's new building is coming along.

There was a beehive of activity Wednesday at East 7th and French - the site of what will become the largest office building in Erie County.

Workers have completed the caissons, and they are continuing to work on concrete, below grade plumbing and electrical systems.

Erie Insurance is investing $135 million into the new building.

With the expansion, the Fortune 500 company is expected to add 600 new jobs and provide space for a total of 1,200 people.

If the weather holds, they hope to start putting up the steel early next year.

The work is on schedule to be completed in mid-2020.

