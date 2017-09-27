Stink Bugs Are Back and Looking to Hibernate in Your Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Stink Bugs Are Back and Looking to Hibernate in Your Home

Stink bugs looking for a place to hibernate

Those annoying stink bugs are back, and they may be trying to get into your house for the winter. The Brown Marmorated Stink bug arrived in the U.S. from China around the year 2000 or 2001. Pennsylvania and our neighboring states seem to be a hot bed for them.

This time of year, the insects that hatched in the spring, and feasted on green leaves and fruit through the summer are looking for a warm place to winter.  They may try getting under the warm cracks of your siding, eaves, or into the cracks  and crevasses around your windows and doors. According to Jim Reese, president of General Exterminating, "They have a piercing mouth part that they use to feed on the juices of the leaves or fruit, they become an adult in 30 days then they start looking for places to over winter in September and October."

Reese says you or your exterminator can spray those cracks and crevices with a good residual to keep the population down, but the experts warn that it's tough to have 100% success.
 

