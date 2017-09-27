Reach Cyber Charter Students Enjoy STEM Activities In Erie

The summer-like day had dozens of students getting the chance to ride a solar-powered pedal car and learn about drones. It's part of an event at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, ditching backpacks for drones, on Wednesday.

Students with the Reach Cyber Charter School pedaled a bicycle generator and did gravity activities. Those students and their families in the Erie-area celebrated the back to school season with STEM skills: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The cyber charter school is based in Harrisburg, PA and events like this have students and their teachers able to meet, face to face.

Reach Cyber Charter School Communications and Marketing Director, Scott Stuccio, says "Our objectives are to have our kids get away from the computer a little while, and take what they are learning, accent it with some hands-on learning and also meet their teachers."

The school has staff in Erie, and all over Pennsylvania. There's nearly 1700 students enrolled.