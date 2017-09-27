Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs Moves into New Office - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs Moves into New Offices

Posted: Updated:

The Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs now has a new home.

It cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on its new offices in the Erie County Courthouse

They were moved down the hall from room 101 to room 111.

The new office will allow the county to better serve Erie County veterans, the director said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs now has more space, and it allows workers to have private conversations with veterans.

An open house allowed guests to check out the new offices after Wednesday's ribbon cutting.

