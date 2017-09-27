Fish and Boat Commission Warns Legislators of Potential Spending Reduction





The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) voted to reduce spending by $2 million if their plan of raising the cost of fishing licenses does not pass.

The commission cited inflation as well as declining revenues over the last decade as a reasoning for this latest vote.

This could result in the closure of several state fishing facilities, meaning a drop in the local trout stock by 7.5 percent by 2019 According to the commission, . closing of hatcheries would result in the elimination of 240,000 stocked trout across 61 streams and four lakes.

The commission's primary source of income has always been through the purchasing of the licenses.

The current plan proposed would raise the cost of license by six dollars, with a three percent increase for the following five years to keep up with spending. The last price increase was 2005.

John Arway, the Executive Director AT PFBC tells Erie News Now that the commission is prepared for both outcomes. But says they are ready for an aggressive campaign to stress the importance of what the funding of the commission goes to.

"It's also about protecting streams and water quality, managing wild trout, the fish of Lake Erie like Walleye and Yellow Perch.” Arway says. “ We spend a lot of time investing angler and boater dollars into that, [as well as] repairing habitats that have been degraded over time, so that our streams and lakes and rivers can support more fish…. And alot of people don't intend to fly us with those activities. And we gotta do a much better job of explaining exactly what we do. For the public at large, and not just anglers and boaters”

While there runs a risk of further drops in license enrollment, Arway took inspiration from Oregon’s price hike campaign as a mark for what he and his staff are preparing to roll out. According to Arway, the price hike did not result in a drop in sales.

Any changes made would not take effect until July 2018. In the meantime, Arway urges the community to contact your local legislator and tell them you would like them to accept the commission’s plan.