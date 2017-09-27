Erie County Controller calls bidding process for Dahlkemper program "unlawful"

Erie County's top financial watchdog is calling a move by the Kathy Dahlkemper administration "unlawful."

Erie News Now obtained the letter from Erie County Controller Mary Schaaf to members of Erie County Council, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, and the county's purchasing director, Charles Crane, stating a bid placed for Dahlkemper's "Up for the Job" program violates the county's purchasing code.

The request for proposal -- or RFP -- is for $102,000, only $50,000 of which the county would pay, Dahlkemper told Council at a September 7 meeting.

But records show it was originally submitted at $36,000, bid to Ten 53 Newton, LLC.

"The pricing quoted on a RFP cannot be changed to a higher amount after the opening of the RFPs," Schaaf said in the letter, which is dated Tuesday, Sept. 26. "The integrity of the County and its bidding and RFP process are negated if this pricing change from $36,000 to $102,000 occurs."

Gary Lee, the county's director of administration, told Erie News Now he will meet with the county solicitor tomorrow to review what he calls a "matter of interpretation" between the administration and the county's purchasing code.

Council Chairman Jay Breneman called Schaaf's letter a "misinterpretation" of the funding and the process. Council will likely vote next week on just the first phase of funding for the project, which is worth $36,000, he said.

Up for the Job is a plan Dahlkemper began developing last year in connection with members of GE Transportation's top union, UE Local 506, after she says the union began receiving calls from out-of-state companies seeking their workers who had been laid off. The program would work seemingly the opposite way, attracting those companies to expand to Erie and hire local workers.

Dahlkemper urged council to pass the funding at their last meeting.

But some members wanted to further examine all three RFPs before a final vote.

"If there are additional services being requested," Schaaf continued, "a new RFP must be issued publicly."