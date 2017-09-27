Helping From Home: How You Can Show Your Support for Hurricane Relief Using Local Organizations

Erie resident and Houston, Texas native, James Lesak was one of the many patrons at Texas Roadhouse, during its hurricane relief event benefiting the American Red Cross.

"This is awesome, this is what it's about. We all pulled together in Texas, I was so amazed about the support that everyone had for each other," said James Lesak.

Over 500 Texas Roadhouse locations, including Erie, donated 100-percent of their profits Wednesday evening to the American Red Cross.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants across Texas and Florida have also provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders in the aftermath.

"We're in the service industry and that's not just serving food, that's serving people, and we did have part of our Texas Roadhouse family in Texas and Florida affected by this and the Red Cross was the first one there," said Joe Stump, a managing partner of Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse is one of the national companies aiding in relief efforts, but locally there are groups working hard to help.

"We knew we wanted to do something, but we just weren't sure how and what we wanted to do," said Jennifer Crandall, owner of Finders Keepers of Erie.

Finders Keepers of Erie is one of the many businesses assisting in the Water Dance, a local effort to collect donations for those affected by the hurricanes. They are one of over 25 locations across the county where people can drop off donations.

"We want everyone to join in, in the community. You never know when a devastation is going to happen in this area, and we would want people to look out for us," said Crandall.

After the Water Dance event on Friday, October sixth, they'll be sending trucks to Texas and Florida.

Co-organizer Debbie Swift said they are also working on a program with Girard Middle School to collect school supplies, as well as adding a drop-off location near the mall.

The drop-off location will be next to Elevate Church beginning Friday, September 29th.

Girard Middle School students will be collecting school supplies and writing letters to fellow students affected by the hurricanes.

"We now have one semi almost full, and we have five others at the wings chomping at the bit to go, I know Erie can do it, I'm very confident that we can do it," said Swift.

The Water Dance:

Friday, October 6 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the Ambassador Banquet Center on Upper Peach Street in Erie, Pa.

The dance is open to anyone 21 or older.

There will be a cash bar and food for purchase.

In addition, there will be a Chinese Auction.

D.J. Brian Shank and Tony J will be spinning the tunes.

This will be the final evening that we will be accepting donations.

The Water Dance is also collecting baskets for the dance as a Chinese Auction. There will be a "Best Basket Challenge." The basket with the most votes will win a $25 gift certificate to Lowe's and a $25 gift certificate to U-Pick 6. There will also be a donated Jack Paluh print that will be raffled off at the dance. There is a door prize with wine, chocolate, and hand painted wine glasses as well.

For more information: http://thewaterdance.info/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Water-Dance-1975317766078641/