Lilly Broadcasting member in Puerto Rico shares stories of Hurricane Maria's aftermath

A member of our Lilly Broadcasting team on the ground in Puerto Rico says he's still without electricity one week after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island.

Bob Misulich is the general manager of CBS Puerto Rico. He shot video just days after the storm, flood waters estimated to be three-feet-high as he took his photographer, Pablo, to see if his home was still standing. Luckily, no major damage.

Even though the flood waters are receding, Misulich says rescue supplies from the mainland aren't reaching Puerto Ricans in need. Right now 44 percent of the island is without water. Gasoline is being rationed.

He was able to call Erie News Now after charging his cell phone in his car.

"I waited 7.5 hours to get fuel yesterday," said Misulich. "You could only get $20 at a time and it has to be cash."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday announced more local resources will head to Puerto Rico, similar to relief efforts in Texas and Florida.