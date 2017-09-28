Lilly Broadcasting member in Puerto Rico shares stories of Hurri - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lilly Broadcasting member in Puerto Rico shares stories of Hurricane Maria's aftermath

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A member of our Lilly Broadcasting team on the ground in Puerto Rico says he's still without electricity one week after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island.

Bob Misulich is the general manager of CBS Puerto Rico. He shot video just days after the storm, flood waters estimated to be three-feet-high as he took his photographer, Pablo, to see if his home was still standing. Luckily, no major damage.

Even though the flood waters are receding, Misulich says rescue supplies from the mainland aren't reaching Puerto Ricans in need. Right now 44 percent of the island is without water. Gasoline is being rationed.

He was able to call Erie News Now after charging his cell phone in his car.

"I waited 7.5 hours to get fuel yesterday," said Misulich. "You could only get $20 at a time and it has to be cash."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday announced more local resources will head to Puerto Rico, similar to relief efforts in Texas and Florida.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com