GE's $2.5 Billion Diesel Locomotive Deal with India in Jeopardy

General Electric's $2.5 billion deal to sell diesel locomotives to Indian Railways may be in jeopardy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The country's new railways minister recently made comments that suggest India would move to electric locomotives instead of diesel ones, but a rails ministry official said no decision has been made, Bloomberg reports. GE does not make electric locomotives.

GE would build a factory in Bihar and build 1,000 diesel locomotives under the 2015 agreement, according to Bloomberg.

The contract came as welcome news to struggling GE Transportation, which was experiencing a downturn in the market, Bloomberg said.

GE has warned the Indian government changing the deal will create "substantial costs," discourage foreign investment and harm the country's 'Make in India' initiative, according to The Economic Times.

