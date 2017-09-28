Family Services of NW PA Becomes Lead Partner for Community School

Family Services of NW PA has signed on as the lead partner for a student success initiative at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary, the United Way of Erie County announced Monday.

The community-based organization will help mobilize community assets and coordinate resources in cooperation with school staff.

Family Services of NW PA also appoints a director who works with the school principal and community school leadership team. As part of the initiative, they work together to address the health, wellness and social needs of students and their families to create opportunities for them to learn and be successful.

Erie Insurance is Pfeiffer-Burleigh's corporate partner. It provides financial support and gets employees involved with the school through volunteer work.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.