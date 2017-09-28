Vote for Best Pennsylvania Attraction - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Vote for Best Pennsylvania Attraction

The beauty of Presque Isle State Park is no secret to all of us who live near it, but now there's a chance to let the rest of the country know about it too.

It's a contender for the title of Best Pennsylvania Attraction.

It is a part of the USA Today newspaper's 10 Best Readers' Choice contest.

Presque Isle is in a public vote against 19 other nominated attractions across the state.

10best.com is a travel website that provides users with content about top attractions. They host a bunch of readers' choice contests.

Other nominees include the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and the Duquesne Incline, in Pittsburgh, as well as Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg.

Voting ends October 10th at noon at 10best.com/awards/travel.

