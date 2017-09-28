Former Female Vice Presidential Nominee Focus of Lecture

Women in politics was the focus at the Jefferson Educational Society Wednesday.

Corrine Halperin Egan headlined the afternoon lecture that focuses on former vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro.

Egan delivers four lectures per year on what she calls remarkable American women.

Ferraro was the 1984 Democratic vice presidential nominee who was running with Walter Mondale.

The two lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan, but Egan said Ferraro paved the way for women in politics.

Ferraro died in 2011 at the age of 75.

