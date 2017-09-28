Former Female Vice Presidential Nominee Focus of Lecture - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Female Vice Presidential Nominee Focus of Lecture

Posted: Updated:

Women in politics was the focus at the Jefferson Educational Society Wednesday.

Corrine Halperin Egan headlined the afternoon lecture that focuses on former vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro.

Egan delivers four lectures per year on what she calls remarkable American women.

Ferraro was the 1984 Democratic vice presidential nominee who was running with Walter Mondale.

The two lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan, but Egan said Ferraro paved the way for women in politics.

Ferraro died in 2011 at the age of 75.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com