Innovative Collaborative Wants Your Help to Recognize Erie Entrepreneurs

The Innovative Collaborative is encouraging Erie innovators to disrupt the status quo and think outside the box to make the improvement.

It hosted its Disrupt Erie Launch Party Wednesday evening at the Brewerie at Union Station.

People came out to help kick off the nominations to recognize Erie's biggest innovators and entrepreneurs.

A variety of awards will be presented, including Startup Champion of the Year, Creative Champion of the Year and Erie's Hero.

The Disrupt Erie awards will be presented Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

You can submit nominations here.

