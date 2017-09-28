Two Erie-Area Home Health, Hospice Service Providers to Consolidate

The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Erie County and Regional Home Health and Hospice (RHHH) are joining forces to become a single provider for home health and hospice services for Erie, Crawford and Warren County.

Saint Vincent Hospital and LECOM Health announced Thursday the signing of a letter of intent to consolidate both providers, which will operate as The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Erie County.

Saint Vincent will have a membership interested in the VNA as part of the agreement.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Most RHHH employees and all of its current patients will have the opportunity to transition to the VNA, according to Saint Vincent President Dr. Christopher Clark.

RHHH and the VNA of Erie County representatives said they will notify patients about what they need to know once the deal is finalized.

RHHH provides care for more than 4,500 patients each year. Its services include skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and personal care assistance.

The VNA offers similar care for about 3,200 patients annually.

The VNA of Erie County has been delivering services in the community since 1906. RHHH was formed in 2003.

