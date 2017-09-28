Leaders Tout County Mental Health Program

Erie county leaders gathered Wednesday on the steps of the courthouse, to tout a program that's helping people in our area with mental illnesses.

Erie county leaders held a news conference to celebrate 20 years of success with the state Health Choices Behavioral Health Program.

It started in the 19-90's.

State dollars are dolled out to counties for mental health services. Erie county is able to then use the money towards specific health services that need the funding the most, "So if a need changes, just like most recently drug and alcohol services has had an increased need, we've been able to provide more of those services for those people," said John DiMattio, Director of the Department of Human Services.

In the past several years, that has meant a significant increase for substance abuse services in Erie county, "What this does, is it allows us as a community to put the dollars where they need to go, for those people who have mental health issues or substance abuse issues, and really help them reach the recovery we know they can reach," said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The state funding program now serves more than 2 Million Pennsylvanians.