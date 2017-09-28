Leaders Tout County Mental Health Program - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Leaders Tout County Mental Health Program

Posted: Updated:

Erie county leaders gathered Wednesday on the steps of the courthouse, to tout a program that's helping people in our area with mental illnesses.

Erie county leaders held a news conference to celebrate 20 years of success with the state Health Choices Behavioral Health Program.

It started in the 19-90's.

State dollars are dolled out to counties for mental health services. Erie county is able to then use the money towards specific health services that need the funding the most, "So if a need changes, just like most recently drug and alcohol services has had an increased need, we've been able to provide more of those services for those people," said John DiMattio, Director of the Department of Human Services.

In the past several years, that has meant a significant increase for substance abuse services in Erie county, "What this does, is it allows us as a community to put the dollars where they need to go, for those people who have mental health issues or substance abuse issues, and really help them reach the recovery we know they can reach," said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The state funding program now serves more than 2 Million Pennsylvanians.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com