Erie Times-News Goes Pink Thursday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Times-News Goes Pink Thursday

Posted: Updated:

The Erie Times-News went pink Thursday as part of its annual effort to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Every page of the paper is colored pink.

In fact, the Erie Times-News sold the special edition of the paper outside its offices until 9 a.m.

50 cents of each paper sold will be donated to Linked by Pink.

Linked by Pink is a non-profit made of Erie survivors diagnosed with breast cancer before age 45.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com