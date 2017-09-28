Erie Times-News Goes Pink Thursday

The Erie Times-News went pink Thursday as part of its annual effort to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Every page of the paper is colored pink.

In fact, the Erie Times-News sold the special edition of the paper outside its offices until 9 a.m.

50 cents of each paper sold will be donated to Linked by Pink.

Linked by Pink is a non-profit made of Erie survivors diagnosed with breast cancer before age 45.

