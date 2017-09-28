Local Boating Season Coming to an End - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Boating Season Coming to an End

Presque Isle Marina Presque Isle Marina

It is now the beginning of the end of the boating season as crews at local marinas begin lifting boats out of the water.

The process started moving into high gear today at Presque Isle Marina.

Over the next month, crews will have to lift about 100 boats out of the water and move them slowly and carefully to winter storage sites.

It means long days for workers, knowing it won't be long before they are battling bad weather.

Meantime, owners have to be sure their boats are ready for winter.

Boat owner Nick White said, "We have to winterize the engine, get the water out. I like to put a little bit of anti freeze in it, keeps the gaskets wet."

Boat owner Dave Faulkner said, "From doing the water system to getting the batteries off, to covering the boat, it is just a process."

Boaters told us a wet June was a tough way to start the season.

But good weather in July, August and September made up for the slow start.

