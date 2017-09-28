Defendant Charged in Erie Car Dealership Fraud Case to Enter Plea

One of the defendants who faces federal charges in the case against an Erie car dealership for falsifying auto loans is scheduled to enter a plea next month.

Doug Grooms will appear in federal court for a change of plea Oct. 23 - one day before the case is scheduled to go to trial, according to documents filed U.S. District Court for Western District of Pennsylvania.

Grooms waived his arraignment Sept. 6 and allowed his lawyer to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf, documents show.

A superseding indictment handed down Aug. 8 charges Rick Weaver Buick GMC, Adam Weaver, Adam Coover and Grooms with conspiring to commit wire fraud and twelve counts of wire fraud.

The indictment said the defendants are accused of using two straw purchasers for vehicles, which stayed in Coover's possession, to defraud auto loan providers from May 2015 to March 2016.

The prices of the vehicles involved in the fraud case were inflated, and the defendants did not disclose the purchasers were buying multiple vehicles at one time, according to the indictment.

Grooms, who previously worked as the former general manage of Community Chevrolet in Meadville, was sentenced July 11, 2016 to spend two years in prison for embezzling $485,000 from the dealership.

He was also ordered to spend two years under supervised parole after he is released and pay back the money.

The owner of Community Chevrolet said the embezzlement nearly put the dealership out of business.

