Pizza Hut Program Raises Money to Help Grant Wishes For Area Children

The Make-A-Wish Foundation in our area now has more money to help grant children their wishes. A $5,000 check was presented to the Non-profit at the Pizza Hut location on Peninsula drive. The funds were raised through the "Raising Dough for Kids" program.

Gregory Davis, the President of the Atlantic Development Corp., which owns 27 Pizza Hut Restaurants in Northwest PA, says, "We have what we call a slice campaign. its a pizza slice we sell to the customers and they make a donation fro $1 for each slice and then we display slices in the restaurant all summer long."

The VP of Development for the local Make-A-Wish Foundation, Jan Stork, says, "One of the things that impresses me the most about this particular donation, is that the employees are the one's who choose what charities they would support."

The money raised will now go to help 42 children's receive wishes from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.