11th Pink Perry Square Event Spreads Breast Cancer Awareness

With the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month a few short days away, members of the community came together at Perry Square Park to share their stories.

The event was labeled “Pink Perry” and it featured a touching musical tribute, as well speeches from Breast Cancer survivors all culminating with the lighting of the fountain in Perry Square pink.

For Michelle Ducharme of the American Cancer Society, the night was about more than just raising awareness.

"I think any time that someone's been through a similar situation can meet someone else and share their comradery just in knowing that they're not alone.” Ducharme said. “It's empowering and hopeful if someone is just entering their journey and they get to pair up and see someone who's years past the diagnosis.”

Ducharme says that awareness means more than just wearing pink, and  advises everyone, regardless of age,race and gender to keep an eye any bodily changes that may be related to Breast Cancer.

Below is a list of volunteer organizations that assist in Breast Cancer Awareness

Linked By Pink:

http://www.linkedbypink.org/

Making Strides of Erie

http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=84858&pg=entry

Patties Pink Warriors

https://www.facebook.com/Patties-Pink-Warriors-123253574393325/

Real Men Wear Pink of Erie

http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY17EC?pg=entry&fr_id=85009

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
