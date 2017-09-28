Erie tech school administrators receive raise while faculty union bargaining continues

A contract dispute at the Erie County Career & Technical School is getting worse for union faculty members.

The school's Joint Operating Committee Thursday night approved a pay raise for its administrators, worth 2.75 percent a year for three years. Meanwhile, the teachers union -- AFT Local 1589 -- is entering its fourth school year without a new contract.

That union has nearly 30 members at the school. Their previous five-year deal expired in 2014.

"In a leadership role, it's important that you take care of your people because it's the people that go out and take care of the mission set," said Marty Burnham, union president. "As we'd say in the service, the pointy end of the spear. We the teachers here in the classroom are the pointy end of the spear."

JOC officials declined an on-camera interview following the meeting. But board president Andrew Foyle and the school's director, Aldo Jackson, tell Erie News Now the administrative unit bargains differently than the faculty union. Thursday's vote had been delayed several months, they said, and they passed the deal knowing talks with the faculty union and the JOC are "close" to completion.

The two sides are set to bargain again in October, according to Burnham. That's when a deal is likely to be struck, Foyle added.