East Springfield Residents Address Coyote Concerns to PA Game Commission

"I've never heard a sound like that, it was a very frightening, frightening sound, and we do hear coyotes near our house," said Jeanne Marino, a resident of East Springfield.

Marino recounts the last time she saw her cat, Toes, on April 2nd.

They've seen coyotes in the area and believe it was one who got him.

Marino and her husband, Bill, joined other residents for a presentation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission Thursday night to educate about coyotes.

One of the main concerns addressed was over population in East Springfield, but the commission said they haven't seen that as a problem.

"The strongest point about them is that they are very adaptable, which is why they've expanded their range so much in Pennsylvania and are managing to thrive so close to people," explained Roger Coup, the Wildlife Managing Supervisor of Northwest Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Coup said there are about 100,000 coyotes in our state, represented in each county, and the states year-round hunting policy helps maintain the population. He adds their population fluctuates based on available food source.

"They're generalists and opportunists which means they'll eat just about anything and they'll take advantage of it wherever they might find it," he said.

Ultimately, the commission said they are wary creatures. However, the Marino's, and others, disagree.

"I'm fearful every night, if one of my cats does stay out," said Marino.

The game commission's recommendation on handling coyotes with domestic pets is to keep them inside. Residents were unhappy with that answer saying it's not enough.

"We can't keep them inside all the time because we live in four acres of woods, and we have so many mice and chipmunks and the cats take care of those," she said.

Some of the residents want a bounty on the coyotes, but the commission says its been proven unsuccessful, and costs too much money.

"There's a lot of wildlife species and they're part of the natural ecosystem and they're here to stay, and we need to adapt at a certain point, like they have adapted in order to coexist with them," said Coup.

The commission said if you do see a coyote on your property, you can trap or kill it even without a hunting license.